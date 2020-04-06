Bigg Boss 13: Television actor Sidharth Shukla, in a recent interview, has said that he is facing loss of work due to coronavirus lockdown. Although he got many offers after Bigg Boss 13, the ongoing lockdown has impacted his work.

Bigg Boss 13: COVID-19 has emerged one of the biggest health epidemic in history of mankind. As the global health figures cross 1 million, India has recorded more than 4000 cases and about 100 deaths. In a bid to control its outspread, Government of India has announced a 21-day lockdown. All offices and shops are closed, barring those associated with essential services. Even actors in Bollywood and Television industry have decided to quarantine themselves, which has resulted in a loss of work.

Sidharth Shukla, who lifted the Bigg Boss 13 winners trophy this year, has opened up about the situation and how it is embarrassing for him to speak about loss of work. The actor reportedly got many offers after Bigg Boss 13 but is currently at loss of work due to coronavirus lockdown. In a recent interview with a news portal, Sidharth said that COVID-19 will deeply impact the economics around the world and people.

Admitting that he is one of them, the actor said that it is embarrassing for him to talk about his loss because there are a lot of daily wage workers in India who are facing a tough time. Sidharth expressed that he is happy that some people are helping them as much as possible. While some people, who are losing their jobs today, might get one in the future, these workers live hand to mouth. It is a matter of survival for them and their suffering is unimaginable.

After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla featured in Darshal Raval’s music video Bhula Dunga alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The song has crossed 45 million views on YouTube.

