Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, appeals to people to stay indoors with your near ones as this the chance prove that we are the soldiers for mankind. Its time to fight againts COVID-19.

Bigg Boss 13: When the whole nation is under the lockdown for 21 days, Bollywood celebs are coming up with new ways to cope up with the situation. Whereas, some are spreading positivity through their post, while, others are inspiring people on how to keep safe and fit at home. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on novel coronavirus said, it is not that difficult as it seems, after all, it’s about staying home with your near ones.



In a recent interview given to a web portal, Shukla said, following self- isolation is the best way to curb the virus from spreading, as this is the only way to protect our near and dear ones. He compared the situation with BB 13 house and added, the only difference is, in the house, the scare of COVID-19 was not present, but we have to deal with the competitors.

Here’s the chance to prove love for the nation as a common man is the soldier of mankind. It’s the right time to stay with your family during the quarantine and fight against COVID-19, Shukla further added. Indeed, he gave a strong social message to the country for keeping calm during the coronavirus outbreak and to protect their family.

Check the post here:

Talking about his quarantine, Shukla is giving all the updates of his schedule, where he is totally busy with household work. The actor posted a video, where he was seen doing cooking, cleaning and chopping vegetable. With this, he sets a perfect example of how to utilize this time in the best way.

