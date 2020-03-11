Bigg Boss 13: One of the most hyped Jodi SidNaaz, time and again storms the internet with them each move. In the latest interview, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla speaks upon his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill and says he will always be part of her life

Bigg Boss 13: SidNaaz is love! So for all the fans Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill time and again interact with media, and talk about their more than friends relationship. In the latest interview Shukla expressed his feeling for Shehnaaz Gill and said, he would love to be part of her life, however, due to tight work schedules we both don’t get time to meet, but whenever its possible, he will be in touch with her. Gill is a close friend and will always be the one.

Indeed, their sweet and sour relationship garnered a lot of love from the Indian audience, even they demanded their swayamvar. Recently Gill came Live on Instagram, where she clearly said, she loves Shukla but its a one-sided love story. While Shukla always keeps her in friendzone, however, SidNaaz fans eagerly want them to get mingle with each other.

On the professional front, the duo is riding high, as Gill got a reality TV show, where she is looking for her better half on national television. On the other hand, various big-budget projects have fallen in Shukla’s kitty and indeed he is looking for that right script which can entertain the audience.

Talking about SidNaaz, they have a massive fan clubs, which time and gain trends their names on Twitter, their love for SidNaaz seem to be never-ending. Now that’s call popularity!

SidNaaz moment

