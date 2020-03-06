Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla has reacted to Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's split in Bigg Boss 13. The actor said that he felt sorry that Rashami's trust was broken.

Bigg Boss 13: After winning hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai left the audiences in shock with their love and hate relationship in Bigg Boss 13. Once all praises for each other, the duo were seen at loggerheads during their BB journey. The enmity between the two reached to such an extent that Rashami threw tea on Sidharth after his ‘Aisi Ladhki’ remark. Despite witnessing various ups and downs in their relationship, they maintain a cordial relationship with each other.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Sidharth Shukla shared his reaction on Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s split in Bigg Boss 13, which not just left the housemates but also audiences in shock. Sidharth shared that he felt sorry that her trust was broken after Arhaan cheated on her. After all, relationships are built on trust and transparency. When asked if he talked to Rashmi about Arhaan, Sidharth shared that he did not wanted to get into that space.

For the unknown, Salman Khan had revealed in one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar that Arhaan Khan has been in a wedlock in the past and also has a child from her. He also warned Rashami Desai of her house keys hinting that Arhaan’s family might be staying in her house. After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai has clarified that she is absolutely single and does not want to rekindle things with Arhaan Khan.

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla, who has lifted Bigg Boss 13 winners trophy, is yet to announce his next project.

