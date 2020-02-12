Bigg Boss 13: Television actor Sidharth Shukla will be seen taking a digging at his relationship with Rashami Desai outside the house. Watch Bigg Boss 13 promo here–

Bigg Boss 13: Since the starting of the show, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s relationship has been the talk of the town. Whether it is pulling each other’s leg or arguing with each other like cat and mouse, it is noticed that both of them can’t resist each other inside the house.

In the last episode we saw, Rajat Sharma taking an entry inside the house and taking a screening class of every contestant by bombarding questions on their game till now. In the question-answer round, Sidharth Sharma is seen revealing that he liked Rashami Desai a lot but during his showtime, an article was published where he was held responsible for all the problems happening on the sets, which made them apart away from each other.

Not just this, Sidharth Shukla also said that Rashami Desai’s relationships keep changing so nothing can be said about their current equation. It seems that though both of them don’t talk much and do not share a good bond, both of them can’t even ignore each other inside the house.

Watch the latest promo here

Talking about the latest promo, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.in an interesting way, by making contestants experience a supernatural element inside the house. Take a look at the promo–

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is all set to be held on February 15, 2020, and all the Bigg Boss contestants with the fans are much excited for the show and its winner.

