Bigg Boss 13: India's most viewed show Bigg Boss 13 has bid abide with ging a new winner of this season 13, which is Sidharth Shukla, however, some are not happy with his winning and calls him undeserving.

Bigg Boss 13: India’s most-watched show, Bigg Boss 13 is over but noises related to it didn’t stop yet. Currently, social media is flooded with claims that BB makers were biased towards Sidharth Shukla, including ex-contestant Kishwer Merchant who called Sidharth and underserving.

In a recent interview, Sidharth reacted to the claim and said, it really feels sad that people who had already been part of the show and knows exactly how it works are passing such statements, anyway no one can change some one’s viewpoint, each one has their own opinion, so to me, her statement doesn’t make difference at the end he is the winner, as there are massive number of fans who showered love upon him.

Sidharth further shared his experience to be in the house and said: His BB journey was absolutely fantastic when he was in the house, he didn’t have any idea how his image is reflecting outside, but what so he had heard seemed, seemed like, the Indian audience are loving and supporting him, that’s the one thing which he never to lose.

Talking about Sidharth’s BB tenure, the actor scripted a historic win in this season, as this was the first time when an aggressive man won the show, Indian audience loved his aggression and called him honest in the show.

Watch Sidharth Shukla’s winning speech:

