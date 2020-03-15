Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde recently made shocking revelations related to Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. In his reaction he said, it's weird and feels sorry for her, as her comments don't make any difference in his life.

Bigg Boss 13: After the show gets over, controversies related to Sidharth Shukla doesn’t seem to end! Recently Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has a made a shocking revelation related to Shukla, in which she stated that she was in an abusive relationship with him, and he uses to hit her. Within no time it caught everyone’s attention, putting Shukla in the dock of questions and left their fans in shock!

In a recent interview given to a web portal, Shukla said, these allegations don’t make any difference to him, all these comments are weird, and people who try to throw stones on others reflects their own insecurity.

Shukla added, really doesn’t know after so many years these things are coming up, out of the blue someone is speaking all this and claiming that we are in a relationship, it sounds crazy. The question is why that person has to speak about it now? Feels sorry for them and hopefully, these such things don’t occur in the future.

Earlier also, Shilpa was seen passing comment on his BB 13 victory and said, he is undeserving. However, no one knows the actual truth about their past relationship with each other, but their shocking revelations says a lot.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla currently, he is gaining much love from all around the nation. As his aggression in the Bigg Boss 13 house was very much loved by all. His fan believed that he was a genuine contestant in the house. On the work front, various big-budget projects have been fallen in his kitty, but he is choosing the right script.

