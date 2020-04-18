Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has revealed the housemates' reaction to Salman Khan calling him the showrunner. The actor said that it felt good but he knew it would have consequences.

The 13th of Bigg Boss was packed with high voltage drama, action, romance and controversies and one contestant who found himself at the centre of it all was this season’s winner Sidharth Shukla. Whether it his romance with Shehnaaz Gill or fights with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, the television actor managed to make the entire show revolve around him intentionally or unintentionally. So much so, the host of the show Salman Khan himself remarked in one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar that Sidharth Shukla is running the whole show.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla conducted a Q/A session on Twitter in which he asked his fans to ask him anything. One of the fans took to the opportunity to ask Sidharth about his reaction to Salman Khan saying that he is running the whole show. Responding to the question, Sidharth said that it did feel good but he was also aware that it will lead to trouble as the statement would enrage other contestants in the house.

When asked which place would he like to visit after the lockdown ends, Sidharth Shukla said that he would love to visit a set to work. Moreover, the actor revealed that he has no regrets from his Bigg Boss 13.

Ofcourse felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

To some set for work … right Aman 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla recently featured in a romantic music video titled Bhula Dunga alongside Shehnaaz Gill. Reports are also rife that he has been offered Naagin 4 and an opportunity to host Dance Deewane alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

