Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla who came up as a winner of the 13th season of Bigg Boss, recently gave answers to his fans during a live chat. Sidharth Shukla who is not very active on social media recently catch up with his fans and had a great time through live chatting. Shukla went live on his Instagram account last evening to chat with his fans and it was his first time. Nevertheless, the star confidently gave answers to his super excited fans. The actor was asked about his marriage plans, taking the question into consideration Sidharth opened up about the same.

By giving the answer to his fans Sidharth said how could he get married as he is unable to find a perfect girl for himself. Even one of his fans asked him, will he invite him to his marriage, Sidharth answering by saying first let the marriage confirm than surely he will. The question for his marriage was kept popping up, and his fans kept on suggesting him to get married soon.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had extremely beautiful chemistry with Sheenaaz Gill and was seen with her post the show in a new reality show Mijhse Shadi Krioge, helping Shenaaz to find a perfect groom for her. The fans asked him about his relationship with Shenaaz and are there any hope of him getting married to the young lady. Shukla keeps on answering the fans and said there is still time to find a perfect soulmate for him.

While Sidharth was answering the live questions, his Bigg Boss 13 inmate Devoleena Chatterjee also came online and asked Sidharth Shukla about his marriage, answering her Sidharth said that let him know if she knows any girl for him. The conversation boosted more arising questions for the fans, and the live session went really exciting, for both him and his fans alike.

