Bhula Dunga featuring Bigg Boss 13's star contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has crossed 50 million views on YouTube. Bhula Dunga has garnered more views than music videos of other Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma's Baarish and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's Kalla Sohna Nai.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have emerged as the one of the most favourite on-screen jodis of Indian Television. Their quirky moments in Bigg Boss 13 were loved so much by the fans that they started shipping them as Sidnaaz. It was this on-screen magic of Sidnaaz that made makers sign them for their first music video Bhula Dunga. Ever since Bhula Dunga’s release, the song has been trending on top music charts and creating new records each passing day. And now, the song has crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

When compared to the other music videos of Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s Baarish and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s Kalla Sohna Nai, Bhula Dunga is leading the race in terms of views. While Baarish has garnered 17 million views so far, Kalla Sohna Nai has garnered 41 million views. Needless to say, Sidnaaz fandom has displayed its strength yet again.

Along with garnering praises, Bhula Dunga song has also been in controversies due to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry. Reacting to the song, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she likes Bhula Dunga song but does not find any chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth looks quite mature in front of Shehnaaz and the makers should have casted Rashami Desai instead. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s comments did not go down with Sidnaaz fans.

Talking about Sidnaaz, Shehnaaz Gill has confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla multiple times. Meanwhile, the latter has maintained that they are just good friends.

