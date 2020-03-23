Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of Bhula Dunga song release, a photo of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is going viral on social media in which he can be seen holding her dupatta. Bhula Dunga, sung by Darshan Raval, will be released tomorrow, i.e March 24, 2020.

Bigg Boss 13: It is more than a month since Bigg Boss 13 wrap up but fans are not ready to let go of SidNaaz mania. In a bid to thank their fans for overwhelming love and appreciation on their cute and adorable chemistry, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to come together for a love ballad titled Bhula Dunga, sung by none other than Darshan Raval. As fans eagerly wait for the music video, the beloved SidNaaz are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for their song with romantic photos.

In a latest photo that is going viral on social media, Sidharth can be seen holding Shehnaaz’s dupatta and unwilling to let her go. As Sidharth leans towards Shehnaaz and holds her close, Shehnaaz is seen lovingly looking into the camera. The SidNaaz chemistry is peaking through the photo and making fans restless for their music video, which is slated to release tomorrow, i.e March 24, 2020.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has also shared the photo on his Instagram account. Reacting to the photo, fans have said Sidnaaz are couple goals and they just cannot get over their chemistry. Looking at the excitement around Bhula Dunga, the song is already on his way towards becoming one of the biggest hits of this month.

Prior to Bhula Dunga, several other Bigg Boss 13 contestants have also released music videos after the show’s wrap. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz starred in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Prior to that, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had collaborated for a music video titled Baarish.

Take a look at their music videos here:

