After romancing Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz Gill has bagged her next music video alongside Jassie Gill. Shehnaaz Gill had expressed her fondness for Jassie Gill when he had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote his film Panga.

Bigg Boss 13’s star contestant Shehnaaz Gill is on a blockbuster run after the wrap of the show. From landing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge right after Bigg Boss 13, doing a music video with Sidharth Shukla to becoming a social media sensation in no time, she is riding high on exciting offers and a lot of love and support from her fans. As her track Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla continues to make the right noise, she has landed her next song with none other than Jassie Gill.

Even though Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill are yet to confirm the collaboration, a source revealed to a news portal that just like Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz Gill’s next song will also be soulful heartbreak melody. However, this one will be with bit of Punjabi tadhka. Both the actors have shot their portions from their respective homes and a proper video will be shot once the lockdown is over. Prior to that, their fans can expect a teaser early next week.

When Jassie Gill had entered the Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film Panga with Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill became emotional upon seeing him. Jassie Gill later also revealed that she is his favourite contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s video Bhula Dunga became the first Indian music video on YouTube with the most number of comments. The song also went ahead to beat the records of Hollywood celebrities like Justin Bieber, Adele and Shakira. In a recent interview with a news portal, Shehnaaz Gill shared her upcoming plans in Bollywood. She said that she wants to get into acting and is currently solely focusing on that. She will also pick good music videos as and when they come.

