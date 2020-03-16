Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in an upcoming song titled Bhula Dunga. Sung by Darshan Raval, the first look of the song will be out soon.

Bigg Boss 13: After winning hearts with their adorable chemistry in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are lovingly called SidNaaz by fans, are all set to reunite for a romantic song. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song is going to be no less than a love ballad. To make the official announcement, Darshan Raval shared a photo with SidNaaz on his Instagram account with a caption that read that he is all set to bring a beautiful song with two beautiful people for everyone out there. Shehnaaz Gill too reposted the story on her Instagram account.

Soon after the announcement was made, the producers of the song Indie Music Label shared a post of a news story that revealed that the song has been titled Bhula Dunga. Moreover, the first look of the song will be out of March 17, 2020 (Tuesday). While speaking about the song to the news portal, Indie Music Label’s MD Naushad Khan told a news portal that they will reveal more details about the song once the first look is out. They have previously delivered blockbusters with singers with Darshan Raval. Along with this, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry is something that needs to seen to be believed.

Fans are elated after the official announcement of SidNaaz’s first collaboration together after Bigg Boss 13. They have thanked the music company for bringing the power couple together and shared that they cannot wait for the song release.

After Bigg Boss 13, several contestants have decided to feature in music videos first and foremost. The first song to make it to the chartbusters was Mere Angne Mein featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez followed by Baarish featuring Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Before Sidnaaz’s song release, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will also be seen in Kalla Sohna Nai.

