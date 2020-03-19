Bigg Boss 13: The promotions of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming song Bhula Dunga have already started. Fans have started circulating the posters of Bhula Dunga. Have a look at the photos here.

Bigg Boss 13: The countdown for the much-awaited music video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga have finally begun. Touted as one of the most adorable couples of Bigg Boss 13, the duo managed to carve a space for themselves in the heart of the audience with their crazy antics and loyalty towards each other. Even though the show is over, fans just cannot seem to get over ‘SidNaaz’ and Bhula Dunga is a result of this fandom and craze around them.

Amid the heightened expectations and excitement, some of the fanclubs of SidNaaz have already started promoting the song on and off social media. In a few pictures that are going viral on social media, a few fans can be seen posing for a picture with Bhula Dunga posters. They have also put up the posters on the back of their cars.

Not just this, Hashtags like Bhula Dunga, Bhula Dunga with Sid and Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz have taken top trends. Interestingly, even though the release date of Bhula Dunga has not been finalised yet, comparisons have already started between Sidharth, Shehnaaz’s Bhula Dunga, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s Baarish and Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana’s Kalla Sohna Nai, which is slated to release today on March 19.

Workwise, Sidharth Shukla is yet to announce his next big project after Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is currently seen in Colors Tv’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

