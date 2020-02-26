Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to treat their fans with a romantic dance number. Videos from their dance rehearsals has made it on the Internet and is garnering praises for all the right reasons.

If there is one telly couple who has emerged as talk of the town then it is SidNaaz, i.e Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Even though Shehnaaz is currently busy with her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Sidharth is riding high after his Bigg Boss 13 win, the duo manage to find time and meet each other. As fans eagerly demand a Sidnaaz show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have decided to treat them with a romantic dance number in an upcoming award ceremony.

In a few videos going viral on the fan pages of the couple, SidNaaz can be seen recreating their adorable yet sizzling chemistry. Looking at their romantic dance, you are sure to be transported back to their Bigg Boss 13 days.

As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill gear to entertain their fans with a romantic dance performance at an upcoming award function, they have also shared uber-cute photos with each other on their Instagram profile. The news of SidNaaz reunion has created a wave of excitement among the fans.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik recently ended his silence on SidNaaz in a video. He said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill like each other a lot but are currently focusing on their careers. They want to take it slow and take the time to get to know each other. If their love for each other is true love then they will get together.

