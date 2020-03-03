Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called SidNaaz, has emerged as the 'it' couple of the Television industry. The actor in his latest live chat reacted to Shehnaaz Gill wearing his T-shirt.

Bigg Boss 13: The Indian Television Industry has found one of the most loved and adored on-screen couples in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz. Even though the duo have maintained that they are just good friends and Shehnaaz is finding a groom for herself on Colors Tv’s new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, their fandom keeps growing in strength day by day. With this, even Shehnaaz and Sidharth leave no stone to treat their fans with adorable surprises.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill posted a cute selfie on her Instagram account. However, what was striking about the photo was that she was seen wearing Sidharth Shukla’s t-shirt. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had been spotted wearing the same T-shirt inside the Bigg Boss 13 house many times.

When Sidharth was recently quipped about his reaction on the same on his Instagram LIVE session, he acted surprised and said he didn’t see it. When did she wear it?! SidNaaz fans reposted the segment on social media and commented that the actor lies with such finesse. He must have also gifted her the shirt along with his grey shorts.

In the LIVE chat, Sidharth Shukla also answered questions related to his marriage plans and meeting Asim Riaz after Bigg Boss 13. On being quipped when is Sidharth planning to get married, he responded that you need a girl for it. However, it will happen soon. On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla is yet to announce his next project after Bigg Boss 13.

