Bigg Boss 13 rumoured power couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song Bhula Dunga has smashed the records of songs by Hollywood celebrities like Justin Bieber, Adele and Shakira.

It is time for Sidnaaz fans to rejoice as the much-loved and first ever song of their favourite celebrity couple Sidnaaz, i.e Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has achieved a new milestone. As the view-count of Bhula Dunga marches its way to 100 million mark, the song has become the most commented Indian music video on YouTube. With more than 1 lakh comments, Bhula Dunga has smashed the records of Hollywood celebrities like Justin Bieber, Adele and Shakira.

While Bhula Dunga has about 1,023, 028 comments, the official music video of Shakira’s Waka Waka has 11, 730 comments. Needless to say, the fan power of Sidnaaz undeniable and unstoppable.

Among all the music videos of Bigg Boss 13 couples,Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga is leading the race with a huge margin. In about a month, Bhula Dunga has garnered about 59 million views, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana’s song Kalla Sohna Nai has garnered 57 million views and Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s song has garnered 18 million views.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: After Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to romance Jassie Gill in her next music video

Amid the dating rumours of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the latter recently said in an interview with a news portal that they still share the same equation. He is a friend and quite protective about her. She gets to learn a lot from him and they will remain friends no matter what people say.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s pet dog Bruno dies, actor pens goodbye note

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13. She was later seen in the music video Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla. Reports are rife that she has now bagged a romantic music video alongside Jassie Gill. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is yet to announce his next project.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her hot dance moves on Kareena Kapoor’s track Tareefan, watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App