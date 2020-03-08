Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, who has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, has wished his mom, sister and all the women out there a happy women's day. Sidharth said that women are equivalent to the strongest strength in the world, if they believe it.

Bigg Boss 13: After lifting Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla is making the most of his time by catching up with his family and friends. Unlike his co-stars like Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth has decide to wait a little before announcing any project. On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020, the actor shared an adorable photo with his mother and sister on his Instagram account and wished them along with all the women reading his post a happy women’s day.

In the post, Sidharth wrote that he has always believed that men and women are equal. There is nothing that a woman cannot do. Their endurance and multi-tasking abilities are phenomenal. Wishing a happy women’s day to the two women in his life, Sidharth wished all other women and said that they are equivalent to the strongest strength in the world if they believe it.

Soon after Sidharth shared the post, fans applauded his post and showered praises in the comment section. One such user commented that he is a true example of a feminist. Meanwhile, another user asked him to wish Shehnaaz Gill a happy women’s day too.

Sidharth Shukla shared a great camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill inside the house. Their fun moments and unnecessary fights became a source of entertainment for their fans, who lovingly call them SidNaaz. In one of his recent interviews with a news portal, Sidharth called Shehnaaz his stress buster inside the house.

