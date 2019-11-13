Bigg Boss 13: As the show enters its second phase, the game inside Bigg Boss 13 has intensified. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Sidharth Shukla can be seen asking Vishal Aditya Singh to choose between his faction or Rashmi Desai's faction.

Bigg Boss 13: India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss has reached a point in its 13th season where equations are changing every week. The wild card entrants, who joined the game after a month, are especially bringing some drastic changes, be it in terms of entertainment quotient, game plans, and group formations. Looking closely, the house is currently divided between two factions led co-stars turned arch-rivals Rashmi Desari and Sidharth Shukla.

Amid the intensified drama, the entry of television actor Vishal Aditya Singh last week left the housemates stunned and eager to admit a new member in their group. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Sidharth Shukla can be seen explaining Vishal that sooner or later he would have to pick a side and play accordingly. Staying neutral in this house is not an option.

Meanwhile, the other group is wondering whether Vishal would comply to Sidharth’s plea or not. Commenting on the former’s gameplay, Shefali Zariwala can also be seen saying to Shehnaaz that he will play such a game that will keep both sides pleased and yet take home the reward.

In this week’s captaincy task, the housemates will get divided into two teams, one of the demons and the other one of the villagers. The villagers have been given the task to protect their plates from demons Vishal, Asim and Arhaan. In this bid, the housemates are ensuring Asim and Arhaan, who are closer to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai respectively, do not come out of the vessel. On the other hand, efforts are being made by both teams to pull Vishal into their team.

