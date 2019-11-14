Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla knows how to win the hearts of the audience. One such incident that surfaced on social media is Shukla's childhood picture to be posted on the occasion of Children's day.

Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla knows how to win the hearts of the audience. One such incident that surfaced on social media is Shukla’s childhood picture to be posted on the occasion of Children’s day. November 14 as known by the masses is celebrated as Children’s day worldwide. Sidharth Shukla is an actor that has a huge fan base due to his acting in daily soaps and controversies altogether.

He can be currently seen in color TV reality Show Bigg Boss 13, where has collected much more love and affection from the viewers. The actor’s team recently took to his social media handle Instagram, posted a picture of the actor from his childhood days and he seems to be cute indeed. It looks like the PR team of the actor is doing their job well and knows how to direct the attention towards the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

What else could serve the purpose better than a glimpse of the actor as a child? In the picture, Shukla is seen posing in front of the camera as if he is forced to be in the frame and he never wanted to get clicked. So different from today as the boy is now a Television actor, who can even sleep in front of a camera. Not just the picture but, also the caption provided to it was somewhat inspiring for the viewers.

The message under the picture expresses that Never Let the child inside you die, which is very necessary for a scenario like ours. In which, when children are soo stressed that sometimes they can even forget they are kids. Talking about the actor’s performance in BB13, since day one he is going good carrying a rebel character in him and also getting targeted by other contestants. But still, fighting back each time acing his game strategy.

