Bigg Boss 13: The wait for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first music video Bhula Dunga is almost over. Sung by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga will be released tomorrow, i.e March 24 at 12 pm.

Bigg Boss 13: Rejoice SidNaaz fans! The countdown for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s first ever music video Bhula Dunga has begun. Ever since the wrap of Bigg Boss 13, fans have time and again taken social media by a storm requesting for a SidNaaz collaboration and it seems like the time is finally here. A day prior to the release of the song Bhula Dunga, Sidharth and Shehnaaz has shared a special video informing everyone about the time of Bhula Dunga release.

In the video message, made especially for SidNaaz fans, Sidharth says that they are coming together for the first time for their first music video Bhula Dunga on Indie Music Label. Followed by which, Shehnaaz urges everyone to subscribe to the label to watch the song first. The caption of the post reads that Bhula Dunga, starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, will be out tomorrow, i.e March 24, 2020, at 12 pm.

After Shehnaaz Gill shared the video on her Instagram account, Punjabi singer and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge participant Indeep Bakshi sent out blessings for the couple. Along with Indeep Bakshi, many social media users have shared that they cannot wait for the music video. Considering the excitement among fans for Bhula Dunga, the song is on its way towards becoming a huge hit.

After Bigg Boss 13, Bhula Dunga will be Sidharth Shukla’s first-ever onscreen project. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill featured in Colors Tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was on a hunt to find her prospective match. On the grand finale of the show, Shehnaaz Gill walked out stating that she is in love with Sidharth Shukla and cannot choose anyone except him.

