After the wrap up of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is making the most of the time by grabbing every work opportunity that comes her way and interact with all those people who supported her during her stint in the show. Recently, the Punjabi actress made a detour to Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s house from the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to meet their adorable daughter Tara and their photos are now taking social media by a storm.

In a photo shared by Mahhi Vij, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Tara’s cheeks. With this, there are also several TikToks, boomerangs and photos going viral on social media that suggest that the family had an absolute blast in their latest meeting.

Finding a perfect opportunity and a perfect time, SidNaaz fans, who loved Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in Bigg Boss 13, have now started adding a touch of own their imagination. In a few photoshopped images that have surfaced on social media, Shehnaaz, Tara and Sidharth can be seen looking like a happy family.More than anything, the photos are sure to bring a smile on your face. Recently, their fans also trended #FansWantSidNaazShow to urge Colors channel to offer them a show together.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now on the hunt to find herself a groom on Colors Tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In this journey, she is joined by her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, who is also finding his perfect match on the show. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai made a guest appearance on the show to help them make the right decision.

