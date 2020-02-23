Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla and his wife Monica Vadera give major couple goals by sharing mushy photos of them. Talking about Poonawalla's marriage, he said after meeting Monica, he knew she is the one for him.

Bigg Boss 13: An ace news analyst and ex BB 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla and his wife Monica Vadera shares and amazing relationship with each other, as their Instagram is flooded with their mushy post. In the latest conversation with Tehseen, the report said, he never wanted to marry and would be single all his life, but after meeting Monica he felt that she is the one for him.

Poonawalla quoted, he was not never ready for commitments, and thought to live his life as it was going, when he met Monica, he knew that he met the right person and his soul mate. Talking further about his marriage, Poonawalla agreed that he said, when two people envolve in a relationship, people do have expectations, so understanding each other is the key thing in a marriage, it’s tough but beautiful relationship.

In a relationship, there should be some amount of commonality, understanding between the two and thoughts related to spending life together, and if these things are not present in a relationship then it’s just like, forcing someone to get married with a gun on their heads.

Talking about Poonawalla’s BB journey the actor made a grand entry in the house but didn’t sustain in the house for more than 2 weeks, he was also one of the highest-paid contestants too after Rahsm Desai.

