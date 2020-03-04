Bigg Boss 13: Once Asim Riaz biggest supporter, The Khabri calls Riaz Ehsaan Faramosh! In his open letter, he revealed that he manipulated the trends by pleading celebrities to tweet in support of Riaz. Check the post here

Bigg Boss 13: After entertaining for more than 140 days, Bigg Boss 13 controversy doesn’t seem to end! Asim Riaz’s biggest supporter, The Khabri has made some shocking revelations, related to trend manipulation in BB season 13. According to his open letter, he pleaded celebrities to tweet for Riaz, as he was the underdog of the house.

The letter reads: Riaz felt genuine to them, so in support, they started tweeting about him. All the fan clubs and celebrities were scared to support him as he had no fan base, while on the other hand, Sidharth Shukla and Rahami Desai already bagged a massive fan base. However, they went against Shukla’s followers not thinking about the consequence.

After they started supporting Riaz, his name trended in 3 place on Twitter. Even John Cena tweeted for him after looking at these trends. Time and again Shukla’s fan bashed them by putting various allegations of taking money from Riaz, howbeit they didn’t took single penny form anyone and supported him blindly. After his elimination, they asked for a 2-minute video which he clearly denied.

Check the post:

In furtherance, The Khabri said: Sidharth Shukla’s fans are better then Asimians, after knowing the truth they came in for their support, not like THANKLESS Asim. Talking about his claim, he even said, he can share every proof related to the matter.

