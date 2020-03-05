Bigg Boss 13: For the past few days,  once Asim Riaz biggest supporter, The Khabri is currently bashing Riaz left, right and centre. His shocking revelation related to the trends is making news. According to The Khabri, he manipulated the trends by pleading celebrities to tweet for Riaz. In the latest development, The Khabri claimed, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde cooked up fake stories against Sidharth Shukla, just to degrade him, she thinks that she is a fandom as she did the same for Dipika Kakkar also.

Earlier this week, The Khabri wrote an open letter to all the Asimians, revealing the reason for not supporting Riaz any more, the letter reads: They supported the underdog of the house, as he felt genuine to them, after coming out from the BB house, they asked for 2-minute video which Riaz clearly denied, he thanked celebrities and various fan clubs excluding them.

The Khabri called him thankless and said Shukla fans are better as now they are supporting him. The Khabri also claimed, he begged celebrities to tweet for Riaz, which leads to his name trend on Twitter, which led to John Cena also tweet. Nevertheless, The Khabri called Riaz Ehsaan Faramos.

