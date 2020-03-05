Bigg Boss 13: Each day the controversy related to manipulating the trends is taking a new hype, as once Asim Riaz biggest supporter, The Khabri once again lashed out at Asimians and Shilpa Shinde for degrading Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13: For the past few days, once Asim Riaz biggest supporter, The Khabri is currently bashing Riaz left, right and centre. His shocking revelation related to the trends is making news. According to The Khabri, he manipulated the trends by pleading celebrities to tweet for Riaz. In the latest development, The Khabri claimed, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde cooked up fake stories against Sidharth Shukla, just to degrade him, she thinks that she is a fandom as she did the same for Dipika Kakkar also.

Earlier this week, The Khabri wrote an open letter to all the Asimians, revealing the reason for not supporting Riaz any more, the letter reads: They supported the underdog of the house, as he felt genuine to them, after coming out from the BB house, they asked for 2-minute video which Riaz clearly denied, he thanked celebrities and various fan clubs excluding them.

The Khabri called him thankless and said Shukla fans are better as now they are supporting him. The Khabri also claimed, he begged celebrities to tweet for Riaz, which leads to his name trend on Twitter, which led to John Cena also tweet. Nevertheless, The Khabri called Riaz Ehsaan Faramos.

Check the post:

Whatever Stories #ShilpaShinde cooked to Degrade #Sid was tring to take revenge as he didn't give her bhaav and rejected her as she was after her to be her GF She thought she will Make fake stories againt Sidharth and he wil lose🤭

Public ne usko Sheesha dikha diya where she is — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 4, 2020

#ShilpaShinde is the worst Winner Ever

The way She Degraded #Sid by Cooking Fake Stories, She also Did same for #DipikaKakar She is living in #Weham thinking she has Biggest fandom😂🤭 Madam no one remembers u now

Public has shown u mirror By making both winner — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 4, 2020

It would have ended Just after 1 Tweet i quoted for Asim but the Reactions we got frm His fans and othrs Forced us to tweet again and Again

Maine Open Letter Likh ke Pyaar se b samjhaya Khud ko Justify b kiya

Warnings b di but wo bas mazaak Udha Rhe the😊 I Rest My Case! 🙏 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 3, 2020

