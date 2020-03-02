Bigg Boss 13: A shocking revelation was done by The Khabri, throughout Asim Riaz's BB journey, The Khabri was seen supporting him, however today he wrote an open letter to all the Asim fans and called Asim thankless!

Bigg Boss 13: The highest TRP gaining show Bigg Boss 13 is over, but controversies related to it is not! Today, Asim Riaz biggest supporter, The Khabri wrote an open letter to Asim’s fan, revealed the reason for not supporting Riaz any more. In an open letter, Khabri stated, Sidharth Shukla fans are better than Asim Riaz at least they are supporting him now!

The Khabri added, from the initial days of BB 13, no one was coming forward to support Asim, so he decided to fight an underdog. In the competition where people like Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai has a massive fan base, he thought to support him blindly as fans and celebrities are scared to support Riaz.

The Khabri also added, he was bashed by Sidharth’s fan and lost followers too, but he didn’t stop and kept on supporting Asim as sounded genuine to him. Soon Asim’s name appeared in the top 3 trends, which gave him popularity, result, John Cena came in support of him and tweeted his photo. However, Asim was unthankful to him after he came out from the BB house, he even asked for 2 minutes video which he denied. So, all this lead to the shocking grand finale voting patterns, where Sidharth Shukla was clearly winning in the show.

