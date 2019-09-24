Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has already created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the 13th season. Here is why this season promises to be bigger and greater.

Bigg Boss 13: One of the most controversial Indian reality television shows, Bigg Boss 13, has already stormed the Internet as it has created a lot of buzz on social media post the launch of the show yesterday by Salman Khan in Mumbai. Although all the previous 12 seasons have been topping the charts for the past 12 seasons all thanks to all the high-voltage drama in the show and all the fights and masala.

However, with the growing buzz around the show, we feel that this season of Salman Khan’s reality show will be bigger and better and one of the best seasons so far! Given that Salman Khan, in the promos, has already said that this season the tadka will be extra and it will blow our minds, it is given that Bigg Boss 13 is here to rule!

Here is why we feel that this season will not only break all TRP records but will also surpass the popularity of the previous 12 seasons!

All celebrity concept: This time, after three seasons, Bigg Boss is finally coming back with the all-celebrity participants’ concept which means that there will be no commoners and only celebrity contestants. Now this will surely be an amazing treat to watch!

Finalists will be decided in 4 weeks: In one of the promos, Salman Khan revealed that the finalists in the season will be decided in 4 weeks and later will have to survive in the house for 100 days. This is really going to be very interesting to watch!

Big names to take part: If rumours are to be believed, sensational celebs such as Sidharth Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan, among others are expected to enter the house as contestants and we cannot keep calm! With such big celebs onboard, we cannot wait to see all the masala and drama inside the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Waar: Although the drama in the house is the main attraction for viewers, it is the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan which makes everyone glued to their television screens and this time, Salman seems to have a lot of surprises in store for the viewers.

