Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan is one of the most talented stars of Bollywood and apart from his Bollywood career he is also loved as the host of the famous and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Today, people are garnering their love and support on Bhaijaan by making a trend on twitter that is #BestHostSalmanKhan. Salman is hosting Bigg Boss for 10 years and with every season audience’s love is increasing for him.

Salman is the only one who can handle the chaos created inside the BB House as said by the Bhaijan himself during the show. Well, it is correct because the way Salman handles all the contestants of the Bigg Boss is really commendable. He entertains the audience as well as ensures the discipline in the house. Everyone knows how in Bigg Boss season 11 Salman Khan lost his cool over contestant Zubair Khan when he misbehaved with the female candidates in the house. Well, that became a big controversy later but at that time that step took by Salman was highly appreciated and was a necessary step to maintain the discipline in the BB house.

Here is the video:

.@beingsalmankhan seems to be agitated with Zubair Khan's attitude! Will he forgive him for his behavior? #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/E8nNv0MFFs — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2017

Talking about the current season of Bigg Boss that is season 13, this season is full of twists and turns and after the entry of 6 wild card contestants that are, Tehseen Poonawalla, Himanshi Khurana, Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Jariwala game has become a roller coaster ride for the viewers. Bigg Boss is a completely unpredictable show and we can say this because of the re-entry of Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Well, the show is now full of chaos, conflicts and some new bonds are also building after the new entries into the house.

