Bigg Boss 13: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala recently did a LIVE Q/A session together. In the LIVE session, Vikas and Shefali discussed about Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's wedding.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the talk around its popular contestants and controversies are certainly not. One of the most talked about couple of this season is none other than Sidnaaz- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. While the on-screen couple were known to rake in TRPs with their crazy antics inside the house, their relationship status has become a hot topic for everyone after the show’s wrap. In a recent LIVE interaction on Instagram, Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta, who became friends in Bigg Boss 13, opened up about Sidnaaz and revealed whose side would they represent if Sidharth and Shehnaaz get married.

During the chat, Shefali Jariwala expressed that she thinks Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are just friends. When she asks Vikas Gupta about whose side would he pick if the duo get married, Vikas responded obviously Sidharth. To this, Shefali added that she will represent Shehnaaz’s side.

Shefali further adds that since Shehnaaz has now moved to Mumbai, long distance would now longer be an issue. Looking at the conversation between Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta, Sidnaaz fans got excited and asked them to play cupid between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Interestingly, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala, both don’t share a very good bond with Shehnaaz Gill. Reports are rife that Shehnaaz Gill had a fall-out with Vikas on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and later unfollowed him on Instagram.

While Shehnaaz Gill has confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla, the latter has maintained that they are just good friends. The on-screen couple recently featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga, which has now garnered 50 million views on YouTube.

