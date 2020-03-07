Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta and Shehbaz Badesha recently had a reunion in Mumbai where they spent time with each other at Shehnaaz's house. Shehnaaz had shared an adorable video of the three of them on her Instagram account.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill might be busy shooting for her next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but she certainly manages to take some time off her busy schedule to meet her close friends. This weekend, Shehnaaz met none other than Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta, who had also entered Bigg Boss 13 as a replacement of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and to support Sidharth Shukla.

A few hours ago, Shehnaaz shared an adorable video on her Instagram account in which she expressed that she is unable to sleep. Soon after she removes the sheet, she introduces her viewers to Vikas Gupta and calls him a mastermind. To which, Vikas responds that Shehbaz is the superstar of the hour as he is entertaining everyone thoroughly in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill says that instead of her, Shehbaz might end up marrying someone on the show. When Vikas asks who does he like among all the girls? Shehnaaz answers that he likes all of them. This fun banter between Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha is now trending on their fan pages.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pankhuri Awasthy cancels holiday plan due to coronavirus worry

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill says her love for Sidharth Shukla is one-sided, plans to get married after 5 years

The boys that have participated in Shehnaaz ka Swayamvar, i.e Mujhse Shaadi Karoge are Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, Mayank Agnihotri, Balraj Syal and Rohanpreet Singh. In a recent LIVE chat, Shehnaaz shared that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is just a show and urged fans should support her the same way they did so in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz further revealed that she plans to get married only after 5 years.

Also Read: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai to play Nayantara, replace Jasmin Bhasin in Colors’ supernatural show

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App