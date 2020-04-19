Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh support Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says don't believe in any write-ups because it is the winner vote that counts. Take a look at the tweet—

Bigg Boss 13: This won’t be wrong to say that though Television actor Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home, he was among the most criticized contestants inside the house. From his friendship with Asim Riaz turning against him, ugly fights with Rashami Desai to getting physical with Arhaan Khan, though Sidharth Shukla later emerged among the favorites, in the starting of the game, he was the one fighting hard for his own self.

Moreover, his huge fan base also supported him a lot during the game and finally made him the winner of the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Recently, Vindu Daras Singh extended support to Sidharth Shukla and revealed in a tweet that whether it was his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill to his brother zone with Asim Riaz, the audience well saw each and every phase of Sidharth Shukla’s game and appreciated him for his incredible journey.

He also added that in the end it is the winning vote that counts and he also urged him not to believe in rumours and other write-ups. Later, Sidharth Shukla was also seen thanking him for his support on Twitter.

Take a look at Vindu Dara Singh’s tweet

Absolutely …. thank you bro 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 18, 2020

After returning from Bigg Boss as well, Sidharth Shukla is still making headlines for his first music video with Shehnaaz Gill. The song is titled Bhula Dunga and in three weeks, it has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. Moreover, there are also reports that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill might also collaborate again as there two more romantic music videos are also in their pipeline however, nothing is confirmed.

