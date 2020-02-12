Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the highest TRP gaining shows, with that it has created 2 fan clubs among the Indian audience, one is for Asim Riaz and another for SIhdarth Shukla. The duo are all set to be in the winning top 2 list, watch leat Bigb Boss 13 promo

Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh says it will be a shock if Sidharth Shukla doesn’t win

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner and so does the hype among the Indian audience, as true Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for the winner of this season, even Bollywood celebrities too can’t get away from the BB fever, in the latest interview, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh expressed his views related to the winner, as he believes that Sidharth Shukla is the most deserving contestant of the show.

Vindu further added, that once he came in support for a contestant, then he will stick with that same person, though public trolled him for standing in favour of Siddharth, but he didn’t change his side depending upon the situations, he knew exactly what it feels to be in the house especially in the remaining days.

Talking about the show, it is at its peak of garnering TRP as 2 clear fan club has been formed on social media, one if for Asim Riaz and another for Sidharth, its a neck to neck competition, however its unpredictable who will win the show. Asim who has earned fame for his never to die attitude, while Sidharth is known for his rowdy and aggressive nature.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is no less and might take the winning lead, as this season is Bigg Boss 13 and Tedha, so all and all these 3 could be in the top 3 list. For more updates watch live streaming on Bigg Boss 13 finale.

