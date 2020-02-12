Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh reveals that he wants Asim Riaz to win the show. He further revealed that Sidharth Shukla is the most irritating person of the house. Read here–

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss season 13 is no doubt among the most entertaining seasons till now, thanks to the contestants, their fighting spirits and Salman Khan’s weekend doses that have made it among the highest TRP rated shows of the year. Bigg Boss is currently in its last stage and all the contestants are much excited to take away the trophy home.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who was the last one to get eliminated from the show, revealed in an interview that he supports Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai as they are key players of the show and want Asim Riaz to take away the trophy. Further, he also revealed that though, he never shared a great bond with Sidharth Shukla, he is the most irritating contestant of the house because of his behavior.

Revealing about his game, Vishal Aditya Singh also said that he always wanted to showcase his real side to the audience and after a point, he realized that there is no point talking to Sidharth Shukla because of his arrogance and rude behavior.

It seems that though Vishal Aditya Singh is now out of the show, he is still updated about the game and wants his friends Asim and Rashami to win the show. The finale of the show is on February 15 and it seems that all the Bigg Boss fans are excited to see which contestant wins the show.

Talking about the latest promos, Vicky Kaushal will be seen scaring the housemates to promote his upcoming film Bhoot: Part One. Moreover, in tonight’s episode, Rajat Sharma will also be seen taking a screening class of the rest of the contestants.

