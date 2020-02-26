Bigg Boss 13 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are all set to revive their love for a romantic act for Salaam-E-Ishq along with other Jodi's.

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh was among the strongest wild-card contestants inside the house. From his strong side of accepting his mistakes to playing the game, though, he used the title of the confusing contestant, he was the last wild-card entry to get eliminated from the house. Moreover, he was also known for his cat and mouse relationship with Madhurima Tuli.

Talking about their relationship so far, Ekta Kapoor’s show Chandrakanta no doubt played a significant part in their love life as Madhurima met Vishal for the first time and also fell for him. Post to which, both of them released that both of them are not meant for each other and parted ways. Moreover, in the house of Bigg Boss also both of them left no stone unturned to express their rage by teasing each other by smacking bumps with frying pans or throwing water.

As per the recent reports, both Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will soon be seen reuniting with each other for a romantic scene for a special show Salaam-E-Ishq where both of them will be seen enjoying the colors of love with their romantic performances.

Other than Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Kaura, Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Prince Narula-Abhishek Kapur will also be seen celebrating love.

