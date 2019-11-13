There is also speculation that the new captain of the house is Vishal Aditya Singh as he has played strong in the game and is becoming the mastermind of the house.

BB house task is getting intense and is leading to a big conspiracy for Rashmi Desai as Sidddharthb Shukla is having a conversation with Vishal about Rashmi and is leading to a big conspiracy to remove Rashmi from captaincy rule.

In the latest promo video, Siddharth is telling Vishal that he has to play a smart game he has to break Rashmi’s plate to get in power and thus he will be close to becoming the captain in the house.

Today the episode will show the new BB task of the demon in which Vishal is leading the team of demons and have to complete the task by passing through the tunnel. Asim Riaz is in the team of Vishal and is making his side strong too by playing a good game.

BB housemates are also trying to set up Arti Singh and Vishal in the house as the two are single and will make a good pair in the house. Vishal is also known as the Kabir Singh of the television industry as he is pretty much famous for his controversy and aggressiveness.

Vishal Aditya Singh is becoming the smartest player in the house which will lead his close to the victory as he is taking his decision very smartly and is not thinking of any other thing so far.

Bigg Boss is seeing anew friendship bond in the house and too of Siddharth Shukla and Vishal as they both are very strong contestants and are playing really well in the house. Fans are supporting Vishal for his game and are calling him the hotty of the BB house.

