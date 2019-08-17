Bigg Boss 13: India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is all set to make a comeback with a new season. Likely to go on air next month, the makers of the film have hinted at the theme of this year on Twitter.

Not just Salman Khan but the makers of the film are also leaving no stone unturned to amp up the excitement level. Dropping a major hint about the theme of this year, the official handle of Colors posed an interesting question to Bigg Boss fans on Twitter. Using the hashtag #BB13War, they asked who would have won if Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakar would have been in the same season.

Before a verbal war started between both their fandoms, they tweeted another question using the same hashtag asking who would they eliminate first from the Bigg Boss house among Dolly Bindra, Kamaal R Khan, Eijaz Khan and Imam Siddiqui. Looking at the questions, it seems like this year’s theme is going to be around War.

All you #BiggBoss fans, here's a tricky question for you! If #ShilpaShinde and @ms_dipika

were in the same season of #BiggBoss, who do you think would have won? #BB13 Tweet using #BB13War and let us know! 🙂 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 14, 2019

Unlike last year, the contestants of Bigg Boss are not going to be paired in Jodis. It has also been decided that only celebrities will be invited this year, not commoners. Some of celebrities that are expected to be part of Bigg Boss 13 are Aditya Narayan, Chunky Panday, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rajpal Yadav among many others. The new season is expected to air on Colors from September 13.

