Bigg Boss 13: India’s highest TRP gaining show is over but SidNaaz fever is not yet, as fans once again started trending hashtags like #WeLoveSidharth, #AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz. The reason behind these trends is Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge show, where she is searching her better half on national television, while #WeLoveSidharth is for Shukla as recently he extended his wishes to actor Kushal Tandon for his new venture.

Fans from all around the world pouring their love on SidNaaz, a user wrote: We see your aggression as passion, the way you keep your points is inspiring to us. Another user wrote: Sid always respect everyone and the way he accepts criticism and success is impressive, Never let go what you believe in and that’s what makes you unique #WeLoveSidharth.

By looking at their popularity, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge makers once again bought the duo together, as they were paired up for a song which went viral too. Talking about SidNaaz, they always give major friendship goals to all, as they’re sweet and sour relationship was loved by the Indian viewers. The duo caught everyone’s gaze for their every move, from fights to lovable moments. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla won millions of heart for his aggression as fans believed that he is genuine.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Gautam Gulati brings no eviction twist in Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar

View this post on Instagram

Competing with my self … Good morning ppl

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Check the post: 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh realise their mistake, now exchange calmer vibes

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kairav gives false statement to media

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 