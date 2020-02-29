Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's name is once again trending on Twitter as fans are recalling SidNaaz moments. Hashtags like WeLoveSidharth, AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz are storming the internet; here's why

Bigg Boss 13: India’s highest TRP gaining show is over but SidNaaz fever is not yet, as fans once again started trending hashtags like #WeLoveSidharth, #AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz. The reason behind these trends is Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge show, where she is searching her better half on national television, while #WeLoveSidharth is for Shukla as recently he extended his wishes to actor Kushal Tandon for his new venture.

Fans from all around the world pouring their love on SidNaaz, a user wrote: We see your aggression as passion, the way you keep your points is inspiring to us. Another user wrote: Sid always respect everyone and the way he accepts criticism and success is impressive, Never let go what you believe in and that’s what makes you unique #WeLoveSidharth.

By looking at their popularity, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge makers once again bought the duo together, as they were paired up for a song which went viral too. Talking about SidNaaz, they always give major friendship goals to all, as they’re sweet and sour relationship was loved by the Indian viewers. The duo caught everyone’s gaze for their every move, from fights to lovable moments. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla won millions of heart for his aggression as fans believed that he is genuine.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Gautam Gulati brings no eviction twist in Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar

Check the post:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh realise their mistake, now exchange calmer vibes

I admire sid for always respecting host He has never ever looked down upon him

Accepted both success and criticism like a pro. Got criticism, accepted and tried to improve it. Got appreciated, Never let it go to his heads .Thats what makes him special and unique #WeLoveSidharth — мαнιмα-ѕι∂нαяτн ѕнυκℓα ѕταи (@mahima941) February 29, 2020

Actually we didn't even needed that clarification that Sid gave to us. But really this tells how much Sid loves us and wants us to support him. So keep loving Siddy boi… 🥰🥰🥰#WeLoveSidharth — LOEY (@Sidheart004) February 29, 2020

Trending on 10th Spot.. Increase Speed as Bugatti, Lembo and Ferrari.. Make it Huge…#WeLoveSidharth@ThOfficialGT @sidharth_shukla — THeGT (@ThOfficialGT) February 29, 2020

Sid is the first person as a celebrity I admire the most… Such a Gentlemen… With lots of Sense of humor… Sarcasm… Entertaining… Sensible… Knowledgeable… #WeLoveSidharth

Nd @sidharth_shukla… U deserves this love — Kridha❤️ (@Shalini4949) February 29, 2020

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kairav gives false statement to media

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App