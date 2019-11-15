Bigg boss 13: Bhojpuri fame Khesari Lal Yav might get evicted this weekend because he hasn't done anything in the house yet. The star believe that Bigg Boss's house is none of his types.

Khesari Lal Yadav entered into the show with Rani Chatterjee who is a famous Bhojpuri star and also rumoured girlfriend of him dropped him to the stage of Bigg Boss. Where rani Chatterjee claimed that Khesari Lal Yadav will change the atmos[here of the house and he will add positivity in the air of Bigg Boss house. The actress also added that Khesari will add a lot of humour in the show that can make the house interesting and fight free.

Rani Chatterjee said that Khesari Lal Yadav will be the source of entertainment into the house. But there are no traces of entertainment from the side of Khesari Lal Yadav. The actor felt that Bigg Boss house is not the right place for him and does not even care if he will get evicted this week. But Khesari Lal Yadav’s fans do not want him to leave the game so early and they want to see his better and game.

Fans said that Khesari Lal Yadav is a nice man he deserves to stay in the house so that he could fight and tackle the people like them. The fans called him the real hero and say that the real heroes always win. Khesari Lal Yadav said that he does not understand the game and such people are not his kinds. He wanted to go out because he thinks that the format of this show does not belong to him.

Now people are asking more from Khesari Lal Yadav, although he had made friendships with Shehnaz Gill and Arhaan Khan. But there are heavy possibilities that Khesari Lal Yadav will get evicted this weekend. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked Khesari to focus on his game otherwise he has to pay a big amount by his elimination.

