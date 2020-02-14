Bigg Boss 13 Winner 2020: Daggers down between Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Aarti Singh. The BB journey started by carrying along 13 contestants with it but only strongest 6 survived till the last week. Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner and so the hype among the Indian audience where few have had already predicted the winner name.

Talking about one contestant who seems to lead in the winning race and might won BB 13 trophy, by looking at the social media trends and massive fan following, Sidharth Shukla might win, time and again he was called rowdy, aggressive yet honest but [with that he has earned massive fan following as they believe he is one of the genuine contestants of the house.

Sidharth’s journey is quite inspiring, if we would like to quote one word for it then it would be ‘Commendable’, as in the initial episode he garnered negative publicity for having not so good relationship with Rashami Desai. The actor faced criticism and negative fame, but soon like a fighter he made a comeback, even SidNaaz factor might bring magical victory for him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: Why Shehnaaz Gill deserves to win?

Meanwhile, talking about Asim Riaz he also received love from the audience and yes, who can neglect those sympathy votes factor. By looking at the episode Asim time and again used his provoking tool to gain 300 BB camera attention and no doubt Sidharth’s aggressive push made him gain more love from the audience, but as we all know followers cannot be leader, so Sidharth Shukla might bag the BB 13 trophy.

Watch Bigg Boss 13 latest promo here:

It’s time you show us how much you support your favorite contestant, share all fan-art pieces made by you, use #BB13FanArt, and the best ones get featured on our page 😍

Watch #BiggBoss13, tonight at 10.30 PM! Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 pic.twitter.com/auZQgPNDYy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 12, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App