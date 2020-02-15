Bigg Boss 13 winner Asim Riaz: Finally, the 140 day-long journey is winding down to a heavy-duty end as the makers of the most popular show are set for the grand finale on Saturday, February 15. The show premieres today at 9 pm on Colors TV and not just the contestants, but the fans are also excited to see which contestant wins the finale. As per the results of a Twitter poll on the NewsX handle, readers seem to be in favour of Jammu contestant Asim Riaz winning the reality show’s 13th edition.

Asim Riaz won 36.4 per cent votes, Sidharth Shukla got 21.2 per cent and Shehnaaz Gill 5.9 per cent in the poll. Thus, it won’t be wrong to say Asim Riaz was least popular when he entered the has managed to turn around his chances by winning over a vast fan base. Moreover, his strategies, friendship bonds, and aggressive behaviour have no doubt made him quite popular.

Since the beginning of the show, Asim Riaz has taken his game seriously and has left no stone unturned to prove his worth on the show. Further, the love factor added by Himanshi Khurrana in the game of Asim Riaz showcased a new side of him in the show. Moreover, the Jammu model has won the support of many celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Sumit Kadel. The support of WWE star John Cena for Riaz has been the icing on the cake for Asim Riaz. The most recent update from the show said Paras Chhabra has opted for the money bag of Rs 10 lakh and has quit the show. But again, all this is according to reports.

Reports said Arti Singh, who has been given the title of the most confusing contestant, will also be eliminated from the show and will leave behind four finalists. Overall, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be announced by Salman Khan this midnight. Of course, all disclaimers apply since most favoured contestants before the Grand Finale have always been pipped to the Bigg Boss grand trophy every season!

