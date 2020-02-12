Bigg Boss 13: Currently, social media is filled with Bigg Boss 13 winner prediction, where Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fans have had already predicted the winner's name. Check out what Bigg Boss' past trends say about this season winner.

Bigg Boss 13: India’s most-watched and highest TRP gaining show, Bigg Boss 13 is near to its finale, with that true Bigg Boss fans are already predicting the winner’s name, even hashtags related to their favorite contestants has been trending on social media. For winning race, its a neck to neck competition between Sihdrath Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill, the trio might be in the top 3 list. While for Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, and Aarti Singh will not make it to the finale.

Talking about social media trends seems like the BB winner would be from Asim and Sidharth, however, Punjab’s Katrina Kaif Shehnaz Gill is no less, and according to BB theme, the season clearly base to Bigg Boss Teera which is ‘Tedha’. So, Shehnaz might steal the show.

Looking at Asim’s Instagram profile more than 1 million people follow him while more than 1.6 million people follow Sidharth, where one time and again played the sympathy card while another always tried to be bossy and aggressive in the show. By going through past trends of Bigg Boss Shilpa Shinde, Shweta Tiwari, and Gautam Gulati are one of the names who had won the trophy by gaining sympathy votes.

So, the winning trend showcases that Asim Riaz will be the winner of this season 13, as he is one and an only contestant who has had fetch sympathy votes in massive numbers. Moreover, BB makers and audience votings will decide their fate.

