Sidharth Shukla after winning the 13th season of Bigg Boss is back with his family spending time and sharing smiles with them, as apparent in pictures.

Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 winner: Sidharth after making a reputation of angry young man during his stint in Bigg Boss can be seen having a gala time with his family, which is a treat to watch for his fans as they saw him suffer and agonized in the Bigg Boss house for almost 4 months to eventually win the reality show.

Sidharth Shukla has always been very vocal about the importance of his mother in his life, stating in several interviews how she raised him against all odds every odds even going as far as to say that only true love is the love of a mother and nothing can compare to that, making these happy pictures with his mother and family all the more meaningful.

The pictures surfaced on social media are assuring Sidhearts that he is returning back to his normal life leaving fits of anger and rage that he displayed in the Bigg Boss house behind by him.

Pictures show Sidharth Shukla posing for the camera with his mother and cousins with relaxed composure and a wide smile translating how life has been kind to him after winning the show as he millions of fans in the process even becoming the highest tweeted celebrity on twitter.

Sidharth Shukla has been quite busy after triumphing the 13th season of Bigg boss with recent reports suggesting he opted out of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai because of a scheduling conflict, giving his fans a clear idea as to how busy has been and how soon he will be appearing back on screen.

