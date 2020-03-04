Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently gave an interview to Spotboye where he candidly talked about his celebrity crush and much more.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has managed to emerge as a star after his triumphant stint in the Bigg Boss house as he not only managed to win the Bigg Boss trophy but also millions of fans, Sidharth has been busy in interviews and other projects ever since he left the Bigg Boss house, and recently when he was being interviewed revealed that it’s none other than mastani of Bollywood Deepika Padukone that he crushes over.

Even though Deepika is married, Sidharth can’t be blamed for crushing over the beautiful actor like almost any other Bollywood fan, and now this revelation from Sidharth has made his fans crave for a project that pairs them together.

During the course of the interview, Sidharth also revealed that his go-to contact is still his mother and he feels he can reach out to her at any time of the day, Sidharth shares a strong attachment with his mother which was displayed in the Bigg Boss house as well when Sidharth’s mother entered the house just for few minutes.

Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla also played an important part in his Bigg Boss win as she addressed an open letter to Sidhearts and the makers of Bigg Boss prior to the finale which was heartfelt and managed to wipe off all the bad press he had due to his aggressive behaviour in the house.

Sidharth was also asked about his most annoying habit in the interview, to which Sidharth went with his habit of scratching his hair and scalp while talking to others, this habit of Sidharth was also picked up by his fans as there are numerous picture collages on the internet of Sidharth doing the same.

Sidharth Shukla ever since leaving the house has been busy with his acting projects and also makes an appearance every once in awhile on his former inmates Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

