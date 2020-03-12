Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's equation with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai: Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla recently revealed about his equation with Asim and Rashami and said he wants to maintain cordial relationship with everyone.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s equation with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai: Since the time, Television star Sidharth Shukla has won Bigg Boss 13, the actor has not only garnered eyeballs, he has also become the talk of the town. From getting enrolled in various projects to giving interviews, Sidharth Shukla is now on cloud nine and seems to enjoy his victory to the fullest. Recently, while giving an interview, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he had a great bond with both Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz in the starting days of Bigg Boss but gradually and gradually things changed and their friendship started getting affected.

He also revealed that though he has not watched all the episodes, some of his fights make him laugh now. He further said that after coming out of Bigg Boss, he wants a cordial relationship with all the contestants and desires to meet both of them soon.

Talking about his best friend Shehnaaz Gill, he said that though both of them are in touch with each other but he doesn’t follow her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Not just this, Sidharth earlier in an interview also said that it was Shehnaaz Gill who made his journey easy with her pranks and funny behaviour.

On the work front, there are reports that Sidharth Shukla will soon appear in a reality show and will surprise his fans with a new avatar.

