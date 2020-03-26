Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently hailed hospitals and medical staff for serving the country during crises. Take a look at the tweet—

This won’t be wrong to say that the outbreak of coronavirus has not just affected the livelihood of the people, it has also generated fear in the public. Since the time, PM Modi has announced about 21 days lockdown in the entire country, all the celebrities are constantly persuading people by sharing videos and posts to stay indoor and to practice social distancing. Recently, Sidharth Shukla has also hailed the hospital staff and medical people, who are busy saving the country from COVID-19.

As per Sidharth Shukla’s post on twitter, he quoted that when all the religious places like Mecca Madina and Shirdi are closed, the hospitals are open 24*7 and the staff is serving humankind. He added saying that when God has closed their doors at the time of crises, only hospitals are open and people still fight for religion.

Not just Sidharth Shukla, other celebrities like Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna also requested fans to stay at home and take all the precautions to fight against coronavirus. Moreover, the stars have also requested the public to follow the guidelines of the government.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha Puri in awe of Sidnaaz’s chemistry, says they both are made for each other

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s tweet—

Mecca Medina closed ….Vatican closed …Tirupati .. Shiridi closed … The Gods have closed their doors…But hospitals are open 24*7 to save and serve humankind ….. And v fight over Religion …!!!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Bigg Boss 13 winner is also making headlines for his newly released song Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill. The song is currently trending on number 1 and has also garnered 21 million views on YouTube. Bhula Dena serves as the first music video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and together both of them are looking adorable celebrating every phrase of love.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App