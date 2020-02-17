Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently revealed in an interview that he is very happy that Shehnaaz Gill is going to get married in her first show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read the details here–

After fighting, indulging in arguments and making SidNaaz popular among the public, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill became the most popular duo in no time. With their cute chemistry and teasing arguments, Shehnaaz Gill not just conquered hearts, she also became her fans favorite. Moreover, she is among those actresses who got a show before she could come out of Bigg Boss.

After entertaining fans in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra. The show will premiere today at 10:30 pm on Colors TV where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will find a suitable match for themselves. From giving tasks to checking compatibility, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will leave no stone unturned to find their partners.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla opened up about Shehnaaz Gill’s wedding and revealed that he is very happy that Shehnaaz Gill is going to get married and he really hopes that she has a great life ahead.

Moreover, there is a lot of controversy around Sidharth Shukla calling him a fixed winner. Not just this, Colors Tv has also issued an official statement on the same subject and said that there is no injustice from their side in the number of votes.

