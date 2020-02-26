Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in an interview said that he is not a person who called and talk. He will never call and talk the Bigg Boss 13 contents. He did not say a direct no, he added that if someone will call him he will respond in the same manner.

Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla remain talk of the town when he was inside the house and even now when he has won the trophy. Sidharth Shukla has known for his anger and attitude as he was a totally different personality in the show. Sidharth Shukla showed all his qualities and side inside the show. People loved the mature Sidharth Shukla who managed and handled Shehnaaz Gill and the angry young man who fights for right and also an emotional person who always took his friends’ side.

Sidharth Shukla in a recent interview asked about his relations with the Bigg Boss contestants if he would like to stay connected with the housemates. To which Sidharth Shukla did not give a direct response but he said that he is kind of a person who does not initiate the conversation and does not take pains to maintain the social interaction. He will never call anyone but he has no harsh feelings for anyone. If someone will call him, he will take it nice and talk.

Sidharth also revealed that he is having a best friend for 19 years and he once call her in a year that was on her birthday. Rather, only she calls her so it has been very clear that he never calls anyone. A number of times Sidharth has cleared it inside the house that he does not take the calls and he never calls. Sidharth Shukla said that he loved to spend time while watching the news and other things in spite of gossips.

