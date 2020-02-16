Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently thanked Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill for supporting him during the show and he further said that the ups and downs with her actually eased him during the show.

Bigg Boss season 13 finally came to an end as Sidharth Sukla won the 140-day-long show and took home the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Sidharth Shukla defeated Asim Riaz in the final round and became the winner of the show. Talking about his game, Sidharth Shukla’s journey was not less than a rollercoaster as he overcame a lot of struggles and left no chance of taking a stand for himself. Whether it was a battle with his health or winning the tasks, Sidharth Shukla always showcased his real side.

His aisi ladki argument with Rashami Desai, romantic relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, friendship goals with Asim Riaz were few takeaways from his journey. In an interview, Sidharth recently thanked Shehnaaz Gill for supporting him throughout the journey. He further revealed that Shehnaaz is not less than a kid and some of the great moments which he enjoyed were just because of Shehnaaz.

Not only this, as soon as the winner was announced Shehnaaz Gill was the first one to hug him and congratulate for his victory.

Watch Sidharth Shukla’s interview here–

Talking about the grand finale, to set up moods, eight choreographers entered the house to train the contestants for their dance performances. From Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla sultry dance number to taking romance on a different level by Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana, everything seemed perfect for the last night of the show.

