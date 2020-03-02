Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is going to host the live session for his fans on his Instagram account. Sidharth Shukla who has ruled the hearts of the fans during BB 13 is now coming to interact with the fans at 4:45 today.

Sidharth Shukla has won many hearts during the show now the fans just want to meet him and wanted to share their gratitude, their love and many more. Sidharth Shukla will now host the show for his fans on Instagram and he has posted the picture on Instagram here he shared the details of that live sessions. By time fans have started barbering on social media platforms. They just cannot wait for Sidharth Shukla’s live session.

Sidharth Shukla who has become the talk of the town in the entire Bigg Boss session for his fights, love angles and friendship. In a recent interview, Rashami Desai also talks nice about Sidharth Shukla and said they both shared understanding and a beautiful friendship. Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were also seen in a fabulous bonding, Sidharth Shukla also get a huge fan following along with Shehnaaz Gill and they both were templated as Sidnaaz. Stay connect with Sidharth Shukla for his live conversation and for more such telly updates stay tuned to NewsX.

