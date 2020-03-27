Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on being under lockdown: Sidharth Shukla has shared how it feels to be under a lockdown after leaving Bigg Boss 13. Reports are also rife that the actor has been roped in for Naagin 4 opposite Rashami Desai.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on being under lockdown: Sidharth Shukla, who recently lifted the BB 13 winners trophy, has found himself in a tricky situation. After spending 4 months locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actor is now under a lockdown for 21 days at his own house owing to novel coronavirus-COVID-19 outbreak in India. The actor recently got in a conversation with a news portal and shared how he is feeling about the entire situation.

Sidharth Shukla said that he is staying put at his house with his family. Earlier, he was locked inside a house with strangers but this time he has his loved ones around him. They are catching up on conversations and watching shows at home. Moreover, he is helping his mom out in kitchen chores, which she always wanted him to do.

The actor further added that while being inside the house, they are maintaining proper hygiene and trying to boost their immunity. Interestingly, a few videos are also going viral on social media in which Sidharth can seen helping his mom in the kitchen.

Take a look:

After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla recently featured in a music video with none other than Shehnaaz Gill. Titled as Bhula Dunga and sung by Darshan Raval, the song has managed to strike a chord among fans and is now trending at No. 1 on YouTube. In no time, the music video has also managed to garner 26 million views. If the latest reports are to believed, Sidharth Shukla will also be joining the starcast of Naagin 4 soon as the love interest of Rashami Desai’s character Shalaka.

